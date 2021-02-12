Liverpool swan rescued by RSPCA after being trapped by ice

A swan which became frozen in ice on Liverpool's Sefton Park lake has been rescued by the RSPCA and Merseyside Fire and Rescue.

The swan, known locally as Carmel, was reported by concerned members of the public yesterday and rescued by the RSPCA and firefighters later that day.

RSPCA inspector Anthony Jones was one of the people at the rescue, he said: "The swan’s feathers on the underside appeared to have frozen to the ice and she kept trying to break free but was unable to do so and so became exhausted.

"We believe Carmel had been there for hours and was obviously very cold and tired.

"Firefighters were on scene and they began breaking the ice so we could move in the lake in our drysuits towards Carmel.

"I safely managed to get her in my arms and to safety - it was great as a crowd had gathered at the side of the lake watching and they all started cheering. I think her mate, known as Felix, was relieved too."

Carmel the swan after she was rescued. Credit: RSPCA

The swan is being cared for at an RSPCA centre in Nantwich and will be released back onto the lake this weekend.

A similar rescue took place in January after a mother swan and a juvenile became trapped.

Anthony added: "We are grateful to the members of the public who raised the alarm and also a big thank you to Merseyside Fire & Rescue for their expertise in helping to save Carmel."

The RSPCA has asked that anyone who sees a similar situation to ring them on 0300 1234 999.