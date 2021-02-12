Police have launched a murder investigation after a man on an e-scooter was killed in a van collision in Bamber Bridge, Lancashire. Officers say the 20-year-old man, from Walton-le-Dale, was hit by a Transit van on Station Road outside Morrisons on Thursday afternoon. He was riding an e-scooter at the time of the incident and died ashort time later as a result of his injuries. He has been named locally as Ben Smith with a number of friendsposting tributes.

Scene of e-scooter death in Bamber Bridge Credit: MEN syndication

A 25-year-old man from Leyland, believed to be the driver of a Ford Transit van involved, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning. Police said the collision followed a wing mirror being hit from the van involved just prior to it happening.A second man, aged 26 and from Bamber Bridge, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection to the mirror being struck. A post mortem examination to establish the cause of the victim’s death will take place in due course.Station Road remained closed in both directions asinvestigations continue. Lancashire Police said enquiries remain at a relatively early stageand detectives are appealing for witnesses.