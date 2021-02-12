Video report by Tim O'Callaghan

A new charity, set up by two girls who have just finished university, is using old crisp packets to make blankets for rough sleepers in the North West.

The Rough Sleepers Project was set up by Jodie McGonagle, aged 22, and her friend earlier this year in St Helens - having taken inspiration from the 'Crisp Packet Project' which is based in East Sussex.

The blankets, which are made by ironing the packets together and then re-enforced with waste plastic from local businesses, are distributed by the Manchester-based charity 2Brews.

When asked about her motivation for starting the project, Jodie said: "I've been in Manchester many times as a student and it's just horrible to see people who don't have basic necessities.

"You can't imagine it yourself and if you can help, you have to I think."

The blankets are distributed by the chairty 2Brews. Credit: ITV News

The foil-lining on the blankets reflects body-heat which keeps the user warm - they are also water and windproof.

Lauren Jones, who founded the 2Brews charity in Manchester, said: "Crisp blankets are a brilliant idea, it doesn't cost anything. You are using rubbish to make something that somebody can use - potentially save somebody's life if it's a really cold night.

"I think that they are fabulous."

As well as providing a lifeline for people on the streets the blankets provide a sustainable alternative to throwing away crisp packets, which are believed to take up to 80 years to decompose.

You can find details of how to donate packets to the Rough Sleepers Project on their Facebook page.