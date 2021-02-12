The wife of a man accused of murdering a doctor and her teenage daughter has been charged with intending to pervert the course of justice.

Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and 14-year-old Vian Mangrio were found dead in their smoke and fire-damaged house in Reedley, near Burnley, Lancashire, on October 1 last year.

Police said Rabia Shabaz, 44, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, had been charged with committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

She is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on March 4, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Shabaz's husband, Shabaz Khan, 51, was charged with their murders in October.

A post-mortem found Dr Sacharvi, a junior doctor with Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, died as a result of pressure to her neck and suffered an assault.

No cause of death has been established for her daughter.

Khan has denied two counts of murder and arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

He is due to stand trial in June.