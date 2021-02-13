Warrington bands team up for Viola Beach charity cover single

It is five years since the Warrington band Viola Beach and their manager were killed in a car accident in Sweden.

Now a group of musicians from their hometown have come together to record a cover of their debut single 'Swings And Waterslides'.

All revenue from the single's release will be donated to charities chosen by the families of the band.

The project was organised by Lee Harman, Editor of [WAM] Magazine, and supported by Viola Beach’s former sound engineer Cal Bate, who both wanted to create a suitable tribute to the band.

Viola Beach left their own legacy despite their short time together. They were the first of a new wave of bands who were proud to be from Warrington, and all the artists involved are honoured to be involved. Lee Harman

Viola Beach Credit: Viola Beach

Kris Leonard (guitar and vocals), River Reeves (guitar), Tomas Lowe (bass guitar), and Jack Dakin (drums) died along with band manager manager Craig Tarry when their car plunged 80ft into a canal in Sweden in 2016.