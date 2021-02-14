Court staff balloted for strike action over Covid-safety concerns

Staff at criminal courts in Liverpool and Manchester are being balloted for industrial action over Covid safety concerns.

The Public and Commercial Services union wants courts to be closed, with critical cases held virtually, until staff are tested regularly and enhanced safety measures are in place. It is asking members in the North West, and elsewhere in the country, to vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of action.

The government insists court buildings operate within Covid-secure guidelines Credit: PA

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka says court staff are "deeply concerned for their safety," adding: "Court staff have been working incredibly hard in this pandemic keeping the justice system running but they are deeply concerned for their safety."

Management's refusal to agree to our sensible proposals including holding critical cases virtually and mandatory Covid testing for staff, is what has led to this ballot. Strike action is always a last resort but if our members vote to walk out we will back them all the way until we reach a just and safe settlement. Mark Serwotka, General Secretary, PCS Union

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "Throughout this pandemic the Government has been clear that justice must continue to be delivered. Every building we operate meets the Government's Covid-secure guidelines, and public health experts have confirmed our arrangements remain sufficient to deal with the new strain of the virus."

Positive test numbers are consistent with the wider community and it's likely that the vast majority contracted the virus outside courts. It is simply untrue to suggest people are at an elevated risk of infection when at a court or tribunal. Ministry of Justice statement

Union members being balloted work as ushers and other support staff.