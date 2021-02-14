A world-first study to find out if different types of Covid vaccines can be mixed is underway in Liverpool.

Medics at the city's School of Tropical Medicine will give shots of the Oxford/AstraZeneca and the Pfizer jabs several weeks apart. It is one of several sites across the country carrying out the tests.

More than 800 people have volunteered to take part. The first results from the 13-month-long study are expected by the summer.

Volunteers' immune respones to mixing vaccine types will be monitored over months. Credit: PA

One of the leading figures in the trial, Dr Andrea Collins, says it is an "opportunity to see if there is any benefit in using the available vaccines interchangeably."

The vaccine roll out so far has been a great success and any flexibility can only be advantageous and indeed this ‘mis-match’ approach may provide improved protection. Dr Andrea Collins, Trial Co-Principal Investigator

Even if the research shows promise, medical regulators would still need to approve 'mix and match' vaccinations.