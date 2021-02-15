Lockdown babies...how parents and children are feeling the impact of the pandemic

Video report by Jennifer Buck

Having a new baby is meant to be one of the happiest times of your life, but for parents having a baby during lockdown, there's more to face than usual.

New parents are not just battling the usual sleepless nights, they are feeling isolated and alone with little face to face support on offer due to the pandemic.

Parents are now worried about the long term effects on them and their children.

Jenn Davy-Day with her baby. Credit: ITV News

Jenn Davy-Day suffered with anxiety before having her first baby in January, but the coronavirus restrictions just made things worse.

She was positive and upbeat about socialising with baby Dora when she was born and wanted to the most of her maternity leave, but lockdown hit as she about to start her first baby classes.

The feeling of isolation and loneliness led to postnatal depression.

It started getting bad in March I didn't really recognise it at the time, I just had rage I was so angry and irritable at the time, I couldn't go out I couldn't see my friends and I was scared. I felt really down but I just kept thinking it's six weeks we'll get through the next six weeks. Jane Davy-Day

Six weeks of lockdown stretched to months and with few face-to-face appointments with a health visitor or chance to make new friends Jen admits she felt lonely and isolated.

Jenn was referred to the Perinatal mental health team where she received treatment along with care from her GP.

She is now back at work and feeling more positive about the future.

Sarah Garcia De Bustos and her baby. Credit: ITV News

Sarah Garcia De Bustos had her second baby Matilda in July while her first child Hector was just 19 months old.

Like so many lockdown pregnancies Sarah struggled through antenatal appointments alone due to covid restrictions and says the isolation has continued.

After the birth, you'd usually be out seeing new Mums introducing her to your friends and family but none of that has happened. She hasn't met any children her own age, she hasn't had the chance to go to any groups she has only seen me, her brother and her father and I don't think that can be good.

Sarah says it was hard this time because she knew what she was missing, after taking Hector to baby classes most days.

She added: "Personally I would have liked the chance to get out and talk to adults because I'm in on my own every day with two children and as much as I love them sometimes you need adult conversation, we come to the park most days just to get out of the house and to see other people"

Claire Currie is a former health visitor who runs baby classes across Manchester, she has been forced to move them online and says they are vital for any new parent.

She said: "I just think they're a lifeline for new parents and nothing can really prepare us for that, the classes give us that chance to socialise to meet other Mums to identify with other Mums, it's a shared experience."

The Manchester-based charity Pregnant then Screwed have helped make park meetups a bit more pleasurable for parents after successfully campaigning for preschool children not to count in the rules of two people meeting up, they say it's invaluable.

The group were also instrumental in making childcare bubbles and informal healthcare legal under the current lockdown restrictions.

If you or someone you know if suffering with postnatal depression or feel you need help with loneliness or isolation after becoming a parent please contact: