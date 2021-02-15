Manchester mural of George Floyd defaced for second time

A mural of George Floyd in Manchester's Northern Quarter has been defaced with graffiti for the second time.The painting, in Stevenson Square, was created by street artist Akse in the wake of Mr Floyd's death in May last year, which sparked protests in the US and UK.Mr Floyd, a security guard, died in Minneapolis, USA, after being forcibly held down by police officers; his image has become an emblem for a worldwide campaign to stamp out racism.The mural was targeted with vile graffiti last summer when a masked vandal sprayed a derogatory word over Mr Floyd's face.It was repaired as police and Manchester City Council leaders reacted with fury and vowed to catch the man responsible.Despite officers releasing crystal clear CCTV images of the culprit, no-one has been arrested or charged.

The mural was put up after Mr Floyd's death last summer. Credit: MEN Media

Now it has emerged the artwork has once again been targeted after a large 'N' was sprayed over it last night.Councillor Jon-Connor Lyons said the mural has been temporarily covered up 'to prevent further graffiti or cause any emotional damage to our communities.'It is hoped the graffiti can be removed as soon as possible and Akse has been engaged to repair it once again.Cllr Lyons said: "Racism has no place in Manchester. We will not tolerate it and the council will repair the memorial working with the artist."We'll be working to review CCTV footage and any leads will be followed to find the culprit."Manchester is an inclusive, welcoming city with people from across the globe."This does not represent Manchester or Mancunians. Whoever did this has achieved nothing."Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.