Salford man raises £18,000 for Christie charity with 72 mile run

A man from Salford has raised £18,000 for The Christie in Manchester after completing a mammoth 72-mile run in 24 hours.

Jack Prady, 32, set out on the challenge on Friday evening and ran through the night, in sub-zero temperatures, on what would have been his mum's 57th birthday.

He was spurred on by his 61-year-old dad, Phil, who ran a lot of the journey with him.

Jack said: "The run was a real challenge as I’ve never run anywhere near this far before. I usually only run between three and six miles a couple of days a week, but I thought it was important to really push myself mentally and physically, just like my Mum did throughout the course of her cancer journey.

"Despite her physical state being compromised, my Mum’s mentality was always to battle through it, never give up.

"Running was also my go-to, in terms of clearing some headspace and re-focus, so it was quite an emotional time out on the run."

Jack and his mum Tracey.

Jack's efforts have been praised by The Christie charity.

Liz Williams, from the organisation, said: "It was a really touching tribute for Jack to take on such an amazing challenge on Tracy’s birthday.

"We were all rooting for Jack here at The Christie charity and it cannot be underestimated how much of a tough challenge he has completed. What an amazing achievement."

You can donate to Jack's fundraiser on his JustGiving page.