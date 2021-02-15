Three men have been charged after officers seized around £300,000 in cash after reports of suspicious activity in south Manchester.

At around 4.20pm on Saturday 13 February police were called to a car park off Moss Lane East in Moss Side after reports of "suspicious men".

The three men attempted to escape when officers arrived, but were later detained on Playfair Street and Fairbank Avenue.

Police found £300,000 in cash stored in a suitcase and cannabis after searching a house on Moss Lane East, believed to be linked to the men, GMP said.

Four vehicles were also seized, police said.

Police have charged two men being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and money laundering. A third man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. All three men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday 15 February 2021).

Detective Inspector Geoff Machent, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: "This incident highlights the importance of members of the public speaking to police if they see behaviour that doesn’t seem quite right, and this is a great example of that."

These arrests and the discovery of hundreds of thousands of pounds as part of GMP’s ongoing commitment to tackle money laundering and modern slavery offences and, while enquiries are ongoing, we believe this to be a significant recovery. Detective Inspector Geoff Machent

“Information from the public is always important and I encourage people to continue to speak to police or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if they see any suspicious behaviour so that we are able to effectively act on it.”