A pharmacist and his friend of 30 years, who owns a motorcycle dealership, have paired up to open an unconventional Covid-19 vaccination centre in Crewe.

Raj Patel, who owns Hollowood Chemists, was discussing the difficulties of running the vaccine rollout with Roger Morris, when Roger suggested they use his Honda motorcycle shop to host patients, at no cost.

Within five days the centre was up and running, with Raj's son Jainil Patel as the clinical lead at the site.

Jainil says the site "definitely has the capacity to do more vaccinations" than it's currently doing.

Although the jab rollout is going well, the site has encountered problems with the supply of the vaccine.

They have 800 - 1,000 doses delivered each week, which leaves them unable to offer appointments for three to five days a week, because they run out of vaccines.

We've been extremely busy here at all three of our sites. In terms of the number of vaccines, we've done in the last three weeks around 10,000 vaccinations. But we could do that in one week, if the vaccine was available to us. Raj Patel, Hollowood Chemists

The Crewe Honda Centre is giving out hundreds of Covid vaccinations each week

Roger Morris owns the motorcycle shop and helps out with the running of the centre. He says he is happy to make the small gesture to help the community and is very proud of what has been achieved so far.

"What we've created here may just have saved somebody's life."

As more than 15 million people in the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine, the rollout will be opened up to more people.

The government met its target of offering a vaccine to its top four priority groups - the equivalent of 15 million people by February 15 on Sunday.

There are around 67 million people in the UK, meaning just under a quarter of the population has received the first dose since the first one was given on December 8.