Your Granada Weather Photos - February 2021

How do I submit a photo?

Email: This is the best option for image quality - granada.weather@itv.com

Twitter: @JoBlytheTV, @KerrieGosneyTV, @EmmaJessonTV

Robin and Frost Credit: LORRAINE TIPENE
Winter skies above Barnoldswick Credit: ZOE RAWCLIFFE
Ramsgreave, Blackburn Credit: SHAFIK KHAN
Snow Colne, 2nd Feb Credit: KEITH NEWTON
Beacon sun rays at Billinge Hill, St. Helens Credit: BARRIE PENNINGTON
Stonechat, Rimrose Valley Credit: LEE O'BRIEN
Winter walk in Pennington Flash, Leigh Credit: STEVE WOOD
Rainbow at Sefton Park, Liverpool Credit: KATIE JONES
Sunrise over the river Mersey with my 2 year old Credit: JOANNA BRAY, Bebington
Morecambe Credit: @ChrisJCoates
Winter over Bacup Credit: DAVID GREENFIELD, Whitworth
A dusting of snow over Winter Hill Credit: BARRY HOUGH
Big waves at high tide, Port St Mary, Isle of Man Credit: MARY DAVIES
Icy waters at sunrise, Syke Pond, Rochdale IAN LORD Credit: IAN LORD
Hollingworth Lake and Blackstone Edge Credit: DAVID GLOSSOP
'By the sun' at Billinge Hill Credit: STEPHEN MULVANEY
Snow at Watergrove Reservoir, Wardle Credit: RAY F WALTON
Sun at Watergrove Reservoir, Wardle Credit: RAY F WALTON
Hameldon Hill, Burnley Credit: ASHLEY BURNETT

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better.

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us.

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).