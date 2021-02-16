Cheshire couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary over zoom

An elderly couple unable to meet each other due to lockdown celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Zoom.Jean Morris, a resident at Brookview Bupa Care Home in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, is unable to receive visits from her husband Eric because of Covid-19.But the staff were able to set up a virtual celebration last Thursday to mark their special occasion.Both enjoyed cake and a glass of pink champagne as well as receiving matching helium balloons and cards signed by all of the Brookview team.Jean and Eric’s children - Colin, Dianne, Robert, and Lyndsey - and their grandchildren also logged on to the call.

Jean said the marriage had been a "wonderful 60 years" and thanked staff at Brookview for making their anniversary special.

Jean and Eric on their wedding day. Credit: Regional Syndication/Family Photo

Jean said: “I feel very lucky to have been made such a fuss of and I appreciate the staff here at Brookview going above and beyond to make it a special day for the both of us."It’s been a wonderful 60 years being married to Eric and it was lovely to celebrate with him and my family.”

The couple married in 1961 on a snowy winter’s day and went on to have five children, and now have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.When Jean was asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, she saidlaughter with one another is the key to happiness.Sharon Short, home manager at Brookview Bupa Care Home, said: “We had a lovely day helping Jean and Eric celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary."We wanted to make sure they had the best day possible, so it meant the world to see them both so happy. Jean and Eric are a true love story and are an inspiration to us all.”