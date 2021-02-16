Firefighters were hailed as heroes after they rescued two cats from a house fire and then treated them with oxygen to ensure they survived.Pictures showed two crew members cradling the cats in towels with breathing masks over their faces.Crews had been called to Leaside in Halton Brook, Runcorn, Cheshire, at 3.05pm on Saturday to deal with a fire on the ground floor of a two-storey house.

The cats were given oxygen masks to help them breathe Credit: Twitter/RuncornFS

All of the human occupants were accounted for, and the two cats were taken to the vets after receiving oxygen.Runcorn Fire Station tweeted on Sunday that the pet-friendly oxygen masks had been donated by the Smokey Paws not-for-profit group.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said four firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze. Two fire engines attended, one from Runcorn and the other from Widnes.An update issued on Sunday said vets had confirmed the cats were doing well.Social media users were full of admiration on Runcorn Fire Station’s Facebook page.One said: “You are all heroes everyday. Thank you for the selfless job you all do.”Another said: “Thank you so much to you all for saving those precious kitties’ lives. You firefighters are such amazing people and we are so lucky to have you in our lives.”