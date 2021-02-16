Merseyside Police find knife and drugs as they break up illegal rave

Drugs, music equipment and a knife were all seized after police busted a rave in a Merseyside wood.Around 20 Covid rule-breakers turned up to the illegal music event at the weekend, with police arriving at the event in Whiston woods at around 1am on Sunday morning.

Organisers appeared to use plastic sheeting for a makeshift venue and speakers were found at the scene.Class A drugs and a knife was also found by police.

The knife found by police at the rave. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Six of the ravers were hit with fixed penalty notices, thought to each be £200, for the breach of Covid regulations.A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said: "Officers issued six fixed penalty notices and seized music equipment following an illegal rave in Whiston in the early hours of Sunday, 14 February."

The added: "The equipment was seized and six people were issued with six penalty notices for breaching Covid regulations. Officers also seized a knife and suspected class A drugs."