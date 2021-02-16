New scheme encouraging people to take on care leavers up until the age of 21

Video report by Elaine Willcox

Do you have a spare room and would like to help support a young care leaver?

It takes a special type of person to do this and in a pandemic, but the new 'supported lodging' scheme is aimed at providing a higher quality of support for young care leavers.

The 'Take on 21' programme differs from fostering as it allows people to work full-time and there is no age limit on who can take part.

It is hoped that the project will give care leavers emotional support and life skills such as cooking and budgeting.

Jack Meakin has been in care since he was 13 and felt passed around and said the scheme would have 'meant the world to him. The music producer is now looking at supporting a youngster himself.

It's more focused, more guided because they're going to be with you, they want to help you instead of having four or five different people. You've got two people who are genuinely opening their home up to somebody and want to help them. Jack Meakin

Hayley Thompson and Les Neal have grown up children and originally started to apply to be foster carers but needed to stay on full time work for financial reasons. This scheme allows them to support a young person while working and those offering support lodgings receive around £10, 000 a year.

Having someone live with us for the first time, it's going to be amazing, absolutely amazing, Les Neal

Halton Borough Council says the scheme will give young people better all round care , at a quarter of the price of supported accommodation, which can cost upwards of a thousand pounds a week.

Gareth Walton, Lead for the 'Take on 21' programme said the supported lodging scheme provides more support and a better quality of care for young people at a quarter of the cost'

There is a rigorous recruitment process to ensure placements are safe and training is provided.

If you are interested in finding out more information about the scheme there's a link here.