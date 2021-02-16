Pancake Day: How do you make the perfect pancake?

Watch for some top tips from Chef Mike Harrison as he shows Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone how to make the perfect pancake.

Pandemic or no pandemic, today is still Pancake Day.

A new survey into Pancake Day commissioned by anti-food waste company Too Good To Go found that half of Brits eat between two and three pancakes every Shrove Tuesday.

Research also found that sugar and lemon is still the nation's favourite topping.

So, if you've a little more time on your hands at the moment, we thought we'd get some timely advice from an expert chef.

Mike says the following ingredients make the perfect pancake:

125g plain flour

Pinch of tablesalt

1 egg & 1 egg yolk

225ml of cold milk

2 tablespoons of cold water

Small knob of butter

What's the method?

What about the toppings?

When it comes to toppings, tradition holds out according to Too Good To Go. Sugar and lemon takes the top spot in a chart of the nation's favourite toppings, with 40% of the nation preferring it on Pancake Day. Coming in second at 21% are sweat spreads such as hazelnut spread or jams, followed by ice-cream (13%), fruit (13%), bacon and maple syrup (11%) and finally a more savory option of ham and cheese with 5% of UK adults selecting it as their topping of choice.

Here's Mike's favourite toppings:

Happy pancake making!