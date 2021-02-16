The furloughed Manchester hospitality workers helping to feed those in need

Video report by Victoria Grimes

A group of furloughed hospitality workers in Manchester are helping to feed those in need in their communities.

Eatwell Manchester's aim is to provide homecooked, nutritious food, made with love and care by chefs which can then be given to NHS workers, women's refuges and homeless charities.

The group are also providing meals to Ronald MacDonald House at Manchester Children's Hospital so that the parent's of ill children have something to eat.

So far they've provided more than 30 thousand meals for people, since the start of the first lockdown.

Credit: ITV News

Amber Nuttall, whose son Teddy is currently being treated at Manchester Children's Hospital, said that the meals being provided are taking one of their worries away.

She said: "We came in the other week and we were both starving we saw the curry and we sat there and went: 'we've got something to eat'.

"Whereas we probably would have gone to bed without anything."

Mary-Ellen McTague, one of the chefs involved in the project, said that the meals are meant to be a "pick-me-up" for people.

She added: "It's not just about feeding hungry bellies, we're a collective of hospitality people, we want people to enjoy what we do."

The group relies on donations and profits from their online shop to provide the meals - details of which can be found here.