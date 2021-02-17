A look inside a GP Surgery in one of the North West's coronavirus hotspots

Video report by Anna Youssef

Knowsley had one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the UK during the last few months, so what effect has this had on GP surgeries in the area?

ITV News has been taking a look behind the scenes of one surgery in the area to see how they are dealing with restrictions and the vaccine rollout.

Dr Aman Amir, one of the GPs at the practice, said that he is worried about fatigue in staff at the surgery.

"We're doing what we have always done, seeing patients, triaging patients, managing chronic disease as well as the baby immunisations, the screening and also now this vaccination process for all our patients as well," he said.

"Knowsley is one of the most deprived areas in England, there is a number of problems here.

"People might be front line workers, key workers, it's very difficult for these groups of people to isolate or socially distance.

"We have a high level of chronic diseases within Knowsley which is going to increase their risk of poorer outcomes with coronavirus."

Credit: ITV News

There have also been high levels of sickness at the practice, although most staff members have been vaccinated now.

However, staff are still struggling with stress and anxiety, according to advanced nurse practitioner Sharon Thomas.

There is also an increased burden on the administrative staff at the surgery as more services are delivered over the phone and online.

Linda Morgan helps elderly people who can't access services on the internet.

She said that a lot of people ring up because they are worried about everything that is going on and that she usually fields around 100 calls a day.

The surgery has also begun vaccinating housebound patients in the Knowsley area