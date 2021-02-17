Covid: Enhanced testing in North Manchester after discovery of virus mutation

There will be enhanced Covid-19 testing in the Moston and Harpurhey areas of Manchester after a case of a mutated form of the virus was found there.

The mutation identified in the area is related to the 'Kent variant' of the virus and has been classified as a mutation of "concern" by the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.

A mobile testing site is being set up and anyone who lives in the area shown on the map below is asked to visit one in the coming days.

Manchester City Council are asking anyone who lives in this area to get tested. Credit: Manchester City Council/Google Maps

Public Health England and Manchester City Council have said that you do not need symptoms to get tested and should come forward if you live or work in the affected area.

The testing site will be set up at the Ebsworth Street car park in Moston and will open at midday today.

The site will continue to run for the next seven days.

Anyone who has tested positive via a PCR test in the last 90 days does not need to get tested, said the council.

David Regan, Director of Public Health, Manchester City Council, said: "It was always known that Covid-19 would mutate over time which is why it is important that we investigate how new strains develop and spread.

"This is what has happened in Moss Side already, and what will now be rolled out in parts of Moston and Harpurhey."There is no evidence that this variant will be resistant to the vaccines or causes a more severe illness, and it is not yet known if the strain can be passed more easily between people.

"But it is really important that everyone who lives in the boundary area and is over the age of 16 gets a test."

More information about Covid-19 guidance and testing can be found on Manchester City Council's website.