Fuel tanker leak and lorry crash cleared from M6 by Cheshire Fire and Rescue

A portion of the M6 motorway has been re-opened after a fuel tanker leak and lorry crash happened on the southbound section near junction 17 yesterday.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incidents, which happened at a similar time, and were able to re-open the road this morning.

The first incident saw a fuel tanker collide with a wagon which caused a diesel spill on the motorway, no one was injured in the crash.

Firefighters had to wear breathing equipment to create a dam to try and contain the spilt fuel, which was later removed by two tankers.

The second incident saw a large goods vehicle crash into a van and resulted in a large spill of vodka and gin onto the motorway.

The driver of the van had to be removed from his vehicle by firefighters and both drivers were taken to hospital.