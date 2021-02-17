Fuel tanker leak and lorry crash cleared from M6 by Cheshire Fire and Rescue

Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

A portion of the M6 motorway has been re-opened after a fuel tanker leak and lorry crash happened on the southbound section near junction 17 yesterday.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incidents, which happened at a similar time, and were able to re-open the road this morning.

The first incident saw a fuel tanker collide with a wagon which caused a diesel spill on the motorway, no one was injured in the crash.

Firefighters had to wear breathing equipment to create a dam to try and contain the spilt fuel, which was later removed by two tankers.

The second incident saw a large goods vehicle crash into a van and resulted in a large spill of vodka and gin onto the motorway.

The driver of the van had to be removed from his vehicle by firefighters and both drivers were taken to hospital.

Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue