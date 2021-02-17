Greater Manchester Police Officer dies after catching Covid-19

A Greater Manchester Police Constable, who was based in Bury, has died after falling ill with Covid-19.

PC Jon Wain, aged 49, joined GMP in 2003 and worked as part of the Response Team in Bury - he is survived by his partner and two sons.

The Greater Manchester Police Federation has paid tribute to PC Wain, saying that they are "devastated by the loss of our popular colleague".

Brett Grange, from the federation, said: "Jon was a quiet, friendly and hard-working officer who would always find a way to add either an incisive point missed at a key time or a hilarious quip amongst friends with his trademark smile.

"Although I and all his old team - and the teams Jon has worked on since - will not feel as much pain as his partner and sons, we feel enough to make this a really bad day for all those who had the honour to work with Jon."

Mr Grange added that Jon served the communitities of Bury "diligently" and that he was a "true gentlemen".

He added: "Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends and close colleagues at this very sad time, and we will be supporting them as best we can."