Sir Alex Ferguson: Losing memory was biggest fear after brain haemorrhage

Sir Alex Ferguson says his biggest fear after suffering a brain haemorrhage three years ago was losing his memory.

The former Manchester United manager makes the admission in a new documentary 'Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In', which will be in cinemas from May 27 and available on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland two days later.

Ferguson said: "Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018.

"In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad.

"Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account."

The former Manchester United manager had to have emergency surgery and was intensive care for a period of time following the haemorrhage.

Including exclusive and previously unseen archive footage as well as testimonies from his wife Lady Cathy and three sons, Ferguson recalls his own playing career and 35 years of managerial success at Aberdeen and United.

Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan and Archie Knox are among those to feature in the film.