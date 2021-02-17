Tributes paid to Accrington man killed in road collision

The family of a man who died when he was hit by a car in Accrington last week have paid tribute to him.

Dennis Guilfoyle, 85, was hit by a Jaguar at the junction of Eastgate and Burnley road on February 10 and he passed away on Sunday after suffering serious head and pelvic injuries.

Mr Guilfoyle's family said: "Dennis a was loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sorely missed.

"We want to thank everyone who has been in touch for their kind words and messages.

"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police are continuing to appeal for information.