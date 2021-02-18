Before and after - the devastating toll of lockdown on Liverpool grandad

The family of a Liverpool great-grandad have shared heartbreakingimages of him one year apart to highlight the cruel effect a year ofseparation is having on care home residents.John Ross is 89 and is in a care home in south Liverpool. Hepreviously lived in Anfield with his wife of 63 years, Marlene.A former engineer who once worked on the Radio City Tower, John wasplaced into a care home as he was suffering with vascular dementia.As pictures show, this time last year he was looking healthy andsmiling as he put his arm around Marlene after presenting her with abouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day.In another picture taken around the same time he looked well - and hisfamily say he was in good shape at the time.But after a year of separation from his loving family because of thecoronavirus pandemic, John has deteriorated.His smile is gone and he looks gaunt and unkempt, and when hisdaughter Penny Ogden is allowed a rare visit, he tells her: “I’ve gotnothing left to live for. I want to die.”John was born in India and met Marlene there, before the two movedback to the UK to get married and settle in Liverpool.He has only seen his beloved wife once for 20 minutes in the past 12months - and his children only a handful of times.John has five children, 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Penny said the lack of family contact has been devastating for him andsadly means he doesn't remember many members of his family.She said: “In the last year he has deteriorated so much in hisappearance. He just looks absolutely awful. He’s lost so much weight,he’s not eating or drinking. He has changed so much.“The photos prior to lockdown and now show his deterioration – it isunbelievable. He needs a haircut, he needs a shave. He misses all ofthat.”Penny says she can count on one hand the number of visits she’s hadwith her dad in the past year.And while the 59-year-old understands the need to protect care homeresidents from the virus, she says it has gone too far the other wayat the price of her dad’s quality of life.She said: “It was his birthday in September and my mum, who’s also inher eighties, got to visit him."It was an outdoor visit for 20 minutes. She wasn’t allowed to holdhim, to touch him or give him a hug. And all he did was cry.“My mum came away absolutely distraught. She just feels so guiltybecause she says she’s put him into this care home.“Since March 12, 2020, I can count on one hand how many times I’ve seen my dad.”Penny and her family say her dad is receiving good care and staff aredoing their best in a difficult situation but something needs tochange.She added: “He’s had his vaccination, my mum’s had it. We still can’tgo in and see him.“Even if one member of the family was able to get in - I know it’s notgoing to go back to the way it was - but they’ve got to do something.It is absolutely desperate.”Campaign group Rights for Residents, along with Age UK, John’sCampaign, National Care Forum, Relatives & Residents Association andthe Nursing Homes Association, want people in care homes to be able toselect a relative as an essential care giver so they can be reunitedwith their loved ones.Being designated as a care giver will give relatives the same statusas care home staff, meaning they will be entitled to have the vaccineand be able to make in-person visits indoors and without glassscreens.But the government and many care operators believe it is too soon,with risk of infection still too high and many care home residents yetto receive their second dose of the vaccine.The only exceptional circumstance is when residents are receivingend-of-life care.Meanwhile thousands of vulnerable care home residents in the UK havegone almost a year without proper visits from their loved ones,instead having to settle for video calls or seeing them through awindow, which can be confusing especially for dementia patients.Rights for Residents is calling on Parliament to pass emergencylegislation that enshrines the rights of ‘essential family carers’ inlaw.They say: “We demand that the government, local authorities and careproviders find a more humane solution that balances the risk ofcontracting Covid-19 against the devastating mental and physicaldeterioration we are witnessing as people remain locked away.”

We are acutely aware of the importance of visits for everyone involved and visits can continue to take place with arrangements such as outdoor visiting, substantial screens, or visiting pods. “While the vaccines provide protection from serious disease, we do not yet know if they prevent someone from passing on the virus. This means it is still important to follow the visiting guidance. Department of Health and Social Care spokesman