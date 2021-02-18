Dementia charities in the North West urge Government to honour election pledge

There's plea from dementia charities for the Government to stand by an election promise to double research funding into the illness.

Alzheimer's Research UK say the Conservative Party have not delivered on their pledge, as a result they are having to make "really difficult decisions" about which research programmes they can afford to continue.

Almost 40,000 people have signed a petition, including a woman from Manchester who's mum can no longer walk or talk having lived with dementia or has been living with dementia for the last decade.

Rachel Townsend reports: