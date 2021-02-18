Isle of Man ferry worker tests positive for Covid-19

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed an Island-based crew member has tested positive for COVID-19.

It says the individual, who does not hold a passenger-facing role, had the test while off-duty and has been placed in immediate isolation.

Contact tracing is underway and a handful of colleagues who the individual has been in contact with are also self-isolating.

The Steam Packet Company says it has clear policies in place for its crew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on both its vessels and at its ports.

The Ben-my-Chree Ferry s being deep cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis.