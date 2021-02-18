Postcard written in World War Two arrives 78 years late

Video report by Tim Scott

It can be very frustrating when you're expecting something in the post and it doesn't arrive - well imagine waiting 78 years.

This is the story of the postcard that was sent way back from a young Royal Navy recruit during World War Two.

Incredibly that postcard written by 18 year old Bill Caldwell all those years ago has only just been delivered to his family home in Liverpool.

Credit: ITV Granada

Bill himself died 25 years ago so for his daughter it was an especially poignant message from the past .