Elderly woman's body found after house collapse near Ramsbottom

The body of a woman has been found after a house collapsed.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports that a house had collapsed in Ramsbottom, Bury, just before 9.30pm on Wednesday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman and child were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the force said.

Five properties, in East View in Summerseat, were evacuated as a precaution and three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."

A joint investigation is being carried out by police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and local authorities in Bury.

Amy Welsh has sent this report from the scene:

Speaking near the scene of the collapsed house in Summerseat, Bury, fire service watch manager Steve Wilcock said: "Crews responded last night to reports of a collapsed property in Summerseat and reports of casualties.

"We attended and quickly located one female who unfortunately has been declared dead.

"At this tragic time we just want to offer our condolences to the family and friends involved.

"Summerseat is a very, very close-knit community. It was evident last night and certainly today that community's come together to support each other."

Mr Wilcock, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said crews would remain at the scene for the next couple of days and were working to get people back into their homes.

But, he said they were taking a cautious approach and a cordon remained in place.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene quickly on Wednesday night.

He added: "Firefighters have worked throughout the night. The weather hasn't been too kind to us but they've done a brilliant job."