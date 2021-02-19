By Sports Correspondent Mike Hall:

It was a moment that melted the hearts of millions of TV viewers as six-year-old Campbell Hatton sent dad Ricky a "good luck" message from the across the Atlantic.

Fourteen years on, the pair have watched it together for the first time.

Campbell Hatton and his dad Ricky

It was the summer of 2007 and Ricky was in Las Vegas to defend his IBO Light Welterweight title against Jose Luis Castillo.

Thousands of Brits made the trip across the Atlantic but plenty more were cheering on the Hitman from the UK - including his young son Campbell.

On the eve of the fight, I knocked on the door of Hatton's Vegas base armed with a DVD of messages from back home.

We sat together with his team and watched stars from the world of sport and showbiz including Wayne Rooney, Sir Alex Ferguson, Micah Richards and Noel Gallagher all wishing the Hitman good luck against the legendary Mexican.

But it was the final message from young Campbell that moved Ricky to tears.

"It's all for him," he told me. "It's all for my family and my future family."

Hatton did them proud, winning the fight with a sensational fourth round knock-out.

A year later, seven-year-old Campbell recorded a further message ahead of his dad's clash with Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

Watch the moment a young Campbell Hatton sent good luck messages to dad Ricky back in 2007 and 2008:

Campbell was always a regular in his dad's gym from the day he was born, with Ricky repeatedly fielding questions about whether his little boy might one day follow him into boxing.

Now, aged 20, Campbell is preparing to make his professional debut in March.

Time flies - Ricky Hatton with baby Campbell in December 2001

During his rise through the junior ranks, Ricky has always, quite rightly, shielded Campbell from the media spotlight until the time was right.

So this was the first time I had seen Campbell since we recorded those messages with his grandparents and great-grandparents in the family home all those years ago.

Thankfully, technology has also moved on - no need for DVDs this time!

WATCH: Campbell and Ricky watch the messages together:

Campbell's pro debut will take place on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Arena on March 6th.

I chatted to Campbell and Ricky about this exciting new chapter.

Watch: The full interview below:

During my career as a sports journalist I have been lucky enough to report on the Hatton boxing story for more than 20 years.

My first TV interview with young Richard was in 1999 as he spent his 21st birthday at Billy Graham's Phoenix Camp in Hyde.

WATCH: The moment Ricky Hatton first appeared on Granada Reports in 1999 on his 21st birthday:

Little did we know then what an incredible journey lay ahead and the global superstar Ricky would become.

The story has now come full circle as Campbell begins his professional journey. If he's half as successful as his dad, it's going to be quite a ride.

Good luck, Campbell!