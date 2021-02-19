Four men have been arrested after an attempted carjacking and police chase in Trafford.

Police were first called to an attempted robbery of a Seat Ibiza on Barlow Moor Road, in Chorlton.

Officers say four men used a black Volkswagen and white BMW to try to steal the Seat.

The attempted robbery of the Seat Ibiza took place on Barlow Moor Road in Chorlton-cum-Hardy. Credit: GoogleEarth

A police chase then took place and four masked men were later arrested on foot after the BMW was abandoned on Church Street in Withington.

Four men, all in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of, burglary, attempted robbery, dangerous driving and possession of weapons.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Levitt-Jones said: “Thankfully no one was injured during the pursuit and due to the diligence of our officers we currently have four people in custody for questioning.

We are working tirelessly to disrupt robbery and burglary offences in South Manchester, and I hope these arrests serve as a warning that GMP will absolutely not tolerate this sort of reckless and dangerous behaviour within our community. Gareth Levitt-Jones GMP Manchester Detective Chief Inspector

Police say balaclavas and axes were found following a search of the vehicle and further enquiries revealed the Volkswagen was reported stolen 10 days before in Alderley Edge.

Anyone with information about the incident on the early hours of Friday should contact the police on 0161 856 6033 quoting incident 80 of 19/02/21.