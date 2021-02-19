An investigation is underway after reports that Manx crew members of the Steam Packet Company were unaware they had to self-isolate when travelling back from the UK.

A spokesperson for the Steam Packet Company has said that crew "have not been isolating when they come off duty at all" and expressed concern saying "that has never been the case".

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, says there's been a "difference of opinion" over what crew members are expected to do on arrival.

He says all crew should be adhering to 'modified isolation' which means they can travel from the vessel to their accommodation, but must self-isolate outside of work.

They are not permitted to attend pubs or restaurants, and must wear a face covering when travelling from the vessel to their accommodation.

These are conditions that apply to the crew, but not the rest of the household.

This follows a member of the Ben-my-Chree crew testing positive for covid-19 causing a new cluster of cases in the Island.

15 The number of active cases in the Isle of Man.

The length of the investigation is still unknown, but officers are expected to meet members of the Steam Packet Company at the start of next week.