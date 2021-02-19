A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed following an 'altercation' in south Manchester.Police and paramedics were called to Greenwood Road in Benchill, Wythenshawe, at 2.45pm on Thursday.Officers said the 46-year-old suffered 'serious facial injuries' and described his condition as 'critical'.The force said enquiries established he was attacked after an 'altercation'.

The scene was cordoned off. Credit: MEN Media

No arrests have been made as yet and enquiries are said to be ongoing.In a statement, GMP said: "At around 2.45pm on Thursday, February 18, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Greenwood Road, Manchester."Enquiries have established that a 46-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation."Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries where he remains in a critical condition."No arrests have been and enquiries are ongoing."