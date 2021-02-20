A man who spent 84 days in hospital after contracting Coronavirus has praised the “world class’’ NHS teams who helped him return home.

Tushar Das from Blackpool had spent almost three months in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, including three weeks in an induced coma before finally being able to go home.

The Blackpool native was offered extra support from the NHS Project Home First so that he could concentrate on getting better at home.

The plan ensures that Mr Das is visited twice a day for two weeks and supported with anything he finds hard to do for himself including washing.

I was very happy, the care was absolutely world class. Mr Tushar

Mr Das spent the last few weeks doing all the necessary rehabilitation and specialist exercises as well as getting regular visits from a community physiotherapist.

While he would happily recommend the Home First plan as an option for discharge, he is keen to stress that no-one should have to endure the pain he has gone through in catching the virus.

Mr Tushar Das spent 84 days in hospital before he was discharged. Credit: NHS

Mr Tushar said: “It makes me really angry when you get these false news stories that Covid doesn’t exist and it is just a scam. They can come and see me."Joanne Bunce, Home First Clinical Lead at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust said: “The home first service is fabulous. It offers the patient everything they need to remain safely at home following their hospital admission.”