A cannabis farm has been uncovered at a house in Wythenshawe as officers executed a drugs warrant.

At around 8.20am on Saturday morning, officers from GMP’s City of Manchester Neighbourhood Team executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property on Grindleton Avenue, Wythenshawe.

The activity followed information received in relation to unusual activity taking place at the address.

Once inside the property, officers discovered four rooms which were being used to cultivate 90 cannabis plants, some of which measured to be 1.4 metres tall.

Cannabis farm discovered in house in Wythenshawe Credit: GMP

In total, the plants were estimated to have a street value of £150,000 to £200,000.

Officers also discovered that the electricity meter within the property had been bypassed.

Officers discovered that the electricity meter within the property had been bypassed. Credit: GMP

Further searches of the property found two men hiding in the loft. The men, aged 20 and 29, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and abstracting electricity. They remain in custody for questioning.

Thankfully today’s action has been successful in removing a significant amount of cannabis from our streets and is another positive step forward in helping to disrupt the production and distribution of drugs within our community. Inspector Bree Lanyon of GMP’s City of Manchester division

Often we rely on intelligence from the public so I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who may have any concerns or information about the distribution of drugs to get in touch with police. Inspector Bree Lanyon of GMP’s City of Manchester division

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4882. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.