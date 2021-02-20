A cat owner in Rochdale had to be rescued from a tree after he attempted to rescue his cat. The RSPCA was called to reports of a cat stuck up a tree in Rochdale on Monday.A woman had spotted the pet in a tree in her garden on Further HeightsRoad, where she believed he had been for five days.Animal rescuer Stephen Wickham was on his way when the owner of the cat attempted to rescue it. Firefighters were called and had to climb a 10 meter ladder to rescue the man safely however the cat managed to get himself down.

It's thought the cat could have been up in the tree for Five days. Credit: RSPCA

Stephen was on hand to check the cat over and make sure he was in goodhealth - but he ran off home.Stephen said: “I have worked for the RSPCA for 25 years and in that timeI have been called to numerous cat rescues - but this is only thesecond time in my career I have been to a rescue where the poor ownerhad also got stuck up the tree too.“In a vast majority of cases cats are very capable of getting themselves down from a tree, so we advise owners to try and coax their pet down with strong smelling food like fish.“It is important that people should not try to rescue a cat from a tree themselves.“The RSPCA and fire service are fully trained to safely deal withthese kinds of incidents.”