A 17-year-old is in a critical condition after being seriously injured in a mass brawl in Bolton.

He was stabbed on Friday night and his injuries are described as 'life-threatening'.

Police say they were called to Church Street, Westhoughton at around 9.15pm, following reports of a 'disturbance and what was believed to be a large group of people fighting'.

Witnesses said up to 20 young people had been fighting at the scene.

A nearby skip, where a knife is believed to have been discarded, was also cordoned off.

Two large puddles of blood could be seen on Market Street, one in a bus stop, the other close to a wall.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing while Police appeal for witnesses.

The scene remained cordoned off on Saturday morning.