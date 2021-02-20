Two men have been arrested following a collision in Irlam in which a firearm was discovered.Officers were called at around 8pm on Friday 19 February 2021 to Liverpool Road, Irlam to a report that two males on a motorcycle had been involved in a collision and a firearm had been located at the scene. It is believed a second vehicle was involved in the collision. Two men, both aged in their early 20s, were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life.

I fully understand the concern that events like these can cause for the community but I want to assure the public that we are doing all that we can to ensure all those responsible are identified and located. Detective Inspector Zoe Nightingale of GMP’s Salford district

Officers received a further report around 8.15pm of a vehicle fire on Cutnook Lane, Irlam.The vehicle, a black Chrysler, was safely extinguished. Initial enquiries suggest five males had set fire to the vehicle before fleeing the scene.An investigation is ongoing into the collision and vehicle fire but officers are treating these incidents as linked. It is also believed that the motorcycle was involved in a firearm discharge on Kings Road, Irlam minutes before the collision. Detective Inspector Zoe Nightingale of GMP’s Salford district, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with witnessed any of last night’s incidents or has any concerns to get in touch with police. Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to the investigation.”Anyone with information, is urged to get in touch with police on 0161 856 2079 quoting log 2611 of 19/02/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.