Firefighters from across Greater Manchester are currently tackling a fire at a three-storey warehouse in Denton.

Six fire engines and an aerial appliance are currently at the scene in Holland Street where crew wearing breathing apparatus are dealing with a significant blaze.

Firefighters are using jets and an ultra-high-pressure hose to tackle the fire.

Locals are asked to keep their doors and windows closed and avoid the area.

Traffic management is in place and local transport is affected.