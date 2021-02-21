Third arrest after man stabbed to death in Moston.

A third person has been arrested in connection with a murder in Moston.Officers were called to Whitstable Road in Moston shortly before 4.50am on Thursday 18 February to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The 39-year-old man identified as Alan Murphy later died in hospital. He had stab wounds to his arm and chest. A 26-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, while a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Alan’s family as they continue to come to terms with the devastating loss of a loved one. “Our enquiries remain ongoing as we try to provide Alan’s family with the answers that they deserve but I would appeal to anyone with any information that could assist our investigation to come forward and speak with police.”Police are urging anyone with information to call 0161 856 9908 quoting incident 331 of 18/02/2021.

Or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.