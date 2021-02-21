Two teenagers have been arrested as detectives continue to investigate a stabbing in Westhoughton.

Officers were called around 9.15pm on Friday 19 February 2021, to Church Street, Westhoughton following a report of a disturbance and what was believed to be a large group of people fighting.

Enquiries have since established two 17-year-old males were approached by a group of approximately six people, who assaulted the two victims and demanded they hand over items on their possession.

One of the boys managed to flee the scene with minor injuries, however, the group proceeded to attack the second boy before stabbing him. Despite serious injury the boy fled the scene but was chased and further attacked by the group on Market Street.

The group fled the scene and the 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital. He remains there in a serious but stable condition. Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police examine the scene of a mass brawl in Westhoughton Credit: ITV

A 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy have since been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault. They have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and assist police.

This was an abhorrent and violent assault on two teenagers and our thoughts are very much with the boy who remains in hospital for treatment. “We’re taking this incident incredibly seriously and understand the concern and worry events like this can cause for the community. We currently have heightened police resources in the area and this will continue. Detective Inspector Andrew Fallows of GMP’s Bolton district

The scene in Westhoughton where 17-year-old boy was attacked in mass brawl Credit: ITV

We believe there were multiple witnesses to this assault so we’re taking this opportunity to appeal to anyone in the area at the time or with any information to get in touch with police. Detective Inspector Andrew Fallows of GMP’s Bolton district

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5757 quoting 2882 of 19/02/21. Alternatively details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.