19 Covid fines handed out in Liverpool at illegal gathering in music studio

Nineteen fines of £800 have been handed out by Merseyside Police after an illegal gathering at a music studio in Liverpool.

Officers were called to the studios on Paul Street, just north of the city centre, in the early hours of Sunday morning, with some officers being subjected to assault by two of the people in attendance.

Two men from Southport, aged 23 and 24, were given cautions for assault by beating of an emergency worker and possession of Class A and Class B drugs respectively.

Both men were also fined for being part of a gathering of more than 15 people.

Chief Inspector Chris Barnes, of Merseyside Police, said: "It is unacceptable that a police officer should be assaulted for doing their job.

"We are not here to spoil people’s fun but to make sure everyone stays safe and well and the most vulnerable in our communities are protected.

"We all want the lockdown to be lifted but when people behave in such an irresponsible manner it makes it harder for the people who have consistently stuck by the rules."

Chief Inspector Barnes also encouraged people to continue to come forward when they know that people are flouting the rules.