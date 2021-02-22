Closure order issued for Speke gym which breached lockdown regulations

A gym that allegedly flouted coronavirus restrictions to remain open has been issued with a closure order.

The Prophecy Performance Centre in Speke, Liverpool, was ordered to close for seven weeks by District Judge Paul Healey at Sefton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Owner Nathan De Asha, who said he had been "harassed" by police, will still be allowed to use the gym to train, but access by the public will be prohibited.

He was also ordered to pay £2,500 in costs.

The bodybuilder, who told the court he ranked seventh in the world in his sport, said the gym had been operating as a "community hub" open only for those who were exempt from coronavirus regulations, including elite sportspeople, those with disabilities, including mental health problems, and people classed as vulnerable, such as those with a BMI over 40.

The court heard Mr De Asha, 33, and his girlfriend Chantelle Cummings were arrested after police attended the gym on February 7 following reports members were being stopped from leaving the premises while officers were outside.

CCTV footage of Mr De Asha appearing to be kicked by officers and pinned to the ground was shown in court, and he said officers used CS spray and batons on about 23 members as they left the gym.