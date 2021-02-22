Investigation into woman's death in Bolton

Detectives are investigating following the 'sudden death' of a55-year-old woman found at a home in Bolton.

Police say they were called to the house in Brookhouse Avenue,Farnworth, after a report was made at 2.30am this morning on Sunday.

Paramedics were also rushed to the scene, but the woman was pronounceddead when they arrived.

Officers are now investigating the incident but the cause of her deathis currently unknown.

A neighbour, who saw the emergency crews arrive, said there were twopeople living in the home, thought to be a man and a woman.

"I woke up about 4am and came downstairs and I saw an ambulance andtwo police cars," she said.

"I didn't think much of it and went back to bed but when I woke up thepolice were still there. A little bit after I saw the forensics comingand going, they were taking pictures for a few minutes.

"We saw a private ambulance come and it looked like that took a bodyout of the house. The people who lived there were very poorly, I'veonly seen one of them once or twice out of the house.

"They were always really nice and polite though if I took parcels overto them but other than that they were quiet and kept themselves tothemselves."

A spokesperson for GMP confirmed that the woman had died and askedthat anyone who might have information on the incident come forward.