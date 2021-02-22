Moston stabbing: Two men charged with murder of Manchester man

Two men have been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man from Manchester.

Alan Murphy was attacked on Whitstable Road in Moston, Manchester, at around 4:45 am on Thursday morning.

Mr Murphey was taken to hospital with wounds in his chest and arm but later died.

William Doleman, 26, of Rossington Road, Moston, and Ademola Efunnuga, 25, of City Road East, Manchester, are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later charged with his murder.

A 43-year-old woman and 41-year-old man who were previously arrested have been released with no further action taken.

A 21-year-old man has been bailed and a 20-year-old man has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.