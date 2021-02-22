A 91-year-old man from Liverpool shot to fame after a video of him leaving hospital after recovering from coronavirus was viewed thousands of times on social media.

Stan Swift was admitted to the Royal Liverpool on Christmas Day and spent 7 weeks in hospital before being clapped out of the ward he was being cared for on, with a picture of his wife Ann on his lap.

Stan has carried the picture of his late wife around with him for the last 70 years.

Video credit: Dominic Swift and Royal Liverpool Hospital

For a fortnight, the granddad of two's condition was of great concern and it looked like he might lose his life.

Doctors told Mr Swift's family there was little they could do if his health deteriorated any further.

But unexpectedly, he started to fight back and his condition gradually improved and he was later able to have Skype conversations with his family.

Speaking to ITV News about the doctors and nurses who cared for him, Stan said: "I think they're wonderful, I can't thank them enough.

"To say thank you is as much as you can say really, you can't do more than say thank you, but they will never know how much they have done for me."

Stan's wife Ann passed away two years ago after they had been married for 66 years.

He said that whilst he was in hospital he just wanted her to be with him.

Stan has now been home for two weeks and is being cared for by his daughter-in-law Marie and has said he is keen to get back to chatting online with his grandson's, one of whom lives 1000s of miles away in Texas.