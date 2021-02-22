Wigan man has life seized animatronic elephant in his garden

Video report by Paul Crone

A man from Wigan has placed a life-seized animatronic elephant in his back garden, which is giving people some joy in lockdown.

Derrick Taylor has also decked out Firtree fishery with a 6ft bear, a 9ft crocodile, alligator and tiger.

Derrick said that the elephant had been in a film and that his background and that his love of engineering and drawn him towards it.

He has also added a giant predator from the film Predator to his collection.

Derrick added that in these dismal times it was good to have something to laugh about.