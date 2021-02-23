The gap between the first and second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been extended in the Isle of Man.

Those receiving their first jab will now have to wait up to 10 weeks before receiving the second dose.

Latest evidence arising from deployment of the Oxford /AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK has confirmed that the interval between the two doses may be extended beyond the original 28 days, and that the vaccine has an average 76% effectiveness against symptomatic coronavirus infection for three months after the first dose.

Senior clinicians within the Manx Department of Health and Social Care have reviewed this evidence and decided to apply it to the island.

We are guided by the evidence in this matter and have responded accordingly. The decision means more people will be vaccinated with one dose at an earlier stage than originally planned. Our team is now working hard to re-draw our vaccination schedule. David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care

The new dose intervals for Oxford/AstraZeneca will come into effect for all who are either registered with 111 following their invitation letter and those who will be invited in the future.

Changes will not apply to people who already have an appointment from 111 for their second dose of the Oxford vaccine.

The dose interval for the Pfizer vaccine remains 21 days, but this is subject to ongoing review.

Health Minister, David Ashford MHK, made the announcement at the latest Isle of Man Government press briefing.