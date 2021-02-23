The funeral has taken place of the former Rochdale manager and first black manager in professional football.

Tony Collins, who was appointed by Rochdale in 1960, passed away earlier this month at the age of 94.

His former club paid their own tribute as his cortege passed Spotland Stadium.

A tribute was also paid to Tony in Parliament by the Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd, who presented an early day motion recognising his achievement in taking Rochdale to their only final in the 1962 League Cup and saluting him as a stalwart and pioneer of English football.

Tony later went on to be a scout at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson helping the club to find future stars including Paul McGrath and Lee Sharpe.

